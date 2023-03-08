LiveOne Inc. (LVO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 117,020 K

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) stock priced at $1.31, down -4.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.33 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. LVO’s price has ranged from $0.48 to $1.43 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 249.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.30%. With a float of $65.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.58 million.

In an organization with 184 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.37, operating margin of -32.18, and the pretax margin is -37.37.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of LiveOne Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 23,496. In this transaction CEO & Chairman of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 2,089,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s CEO & Chairman bought 15,000 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $10,896. This insider now owns 2,054,666 shares in total.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -37.53.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LiveOne Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, LiveOne Inc.’s (LVO) raw stochastic average was set at 85.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8617, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8790. However, in the short run, LiveOne Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3200. Second resistance stands at $1.3700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1400.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 114.53 million, the company has a total of 87,100K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,020 K while annual income is -43,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,310 K while its latest quarter income was -2,550 K.