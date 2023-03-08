MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 675,170 K

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $70.12, up 0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.11 and dropped to $69.755 before settling in for the closing price of $70.45. Over the past 52 weeks, MTSI has traded in a range of $42.85-$72.64.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -0.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.70%. With a float of $51.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.37, operating margin of +19.65, and the pretax margin is +36.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 216,872. In this transaction SVP, Operations of this company sold 3,250 shares at a rate of $66.73, taking the stock ownership to the 55,699 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President and CEO sold 35,000 for $67.60, making the entire transaction worth $2,366,000. This insider now owns 235,583 shares in total.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.78) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +65.16 while generating a return on equity of 66.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 35.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (MTSI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (MTSI) raw stochastic average was set at 91.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $71.15 in the near term. At $71.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $72.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.89 billion has total of 70,735K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 675,170 K in contrast with the sum of 439,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 180,100 K and last quarter income was 29,520 K.