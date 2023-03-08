McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) volume exceeds 0.76 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $7.28, down -8.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.28 and dropped to $6.55 before settling in for the closing price of $7.35. Over the past 52 weeks, MUX has traded in a range of $2.81-$9.78.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 17.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.00%. With a float of $39.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 430 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.94, operating margin of -27.43, and the pretax margin is -47.02.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,990. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 23,575 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 31,575 shares.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.41) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -41.53 while generating a return on equity of -15.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 82.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.14 in the near term. At $7.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.68.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 301.30 million has total of 47,428K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 136,540 K in contrast with the sum of -56,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,990 K and last quarter income was -10,530 K.