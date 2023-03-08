Search
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) volume exceeds 1.15 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) stock priced at $2.25, up 1.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.35 and dropped to $2.17 before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. MYMD’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $6.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.20%. With a float of $33.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 15,300. In this transaction EVP of Operations, GC of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.53, taking the stock ownership to the 225,000 shares.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -102.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (MYMD) raw stochastic average was set at 62.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.31 in the near term. At $2.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.95.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 81.22 million, the company has a total of 39,470K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -29,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,694 K.

