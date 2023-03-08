Myomo Inc. (MYO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.7 million

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $0.78, up 3.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.74 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Over the past 52 weeks, MYO has traded in a range of $0.37-$7.58.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 65.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.60%. With a float of $6.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 87 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Myomo Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 307,692 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 483,345 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 76,923 for $0.33, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 163,527 shares in total.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.43) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.47% during the next five years compared to 56.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Myomo Inc.’s (MYO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Myomo Inc. (MYO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.95 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Myomo Inc.’s (MYO) raw stochastic average was set at 33.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5316, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2867. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7983 in the near term. At $0.8292, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8584. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7382, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7090. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6781.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.89 million has total of 7,055K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,860 K in contrast with the sum of -10,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,970 K and last quarter income was -2,830 K.