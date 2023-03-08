NetApp Inc. (NTAP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.47% last month.

March 07, 2023, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) trading session started at the price of $65.19, that was -2.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.295 and dropped to $63.74 before settling in for the closing price of $65.36. A 52-week range for NTAP has been $58.08 – $90.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 2.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 26.70%. With a float of $213.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.62, operating margin of +19.13, and the pretax margin is +17.31.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NetApp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NetApp Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 296,402. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $65.87, taking the stock ownership to the 150,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,250 for $64.50, making the entire transaction worth $145,125. This insider now owns 154,726 shares in total.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +14.81 while generating a return on equity of 123.05.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.53% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

The latest stats from [NetApp Inc., NTAP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was inferior to 1.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP) raw stochastic average was set at 34.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.87. The third major resistance level sits at $66.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.76. The third support level lies at $61.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Key Stats

There are 213,905K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.65 billion. As of now, sales total 6,318 M while income totals 937,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,526 M while its last quarter net income were 65,000 K.