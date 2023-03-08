No matter how cynical the overall market is Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) performance over the last week is recorded -0.97%

March 07, 2023, Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) trading session started at the price of $70.44, that was -0.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.57 and dropped to $69.73 before settling in for the closing price of $70.51. A 52-week range for ADC has been $62.63 – $80.44.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 31.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.40%. With a float of $87.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +50.50, and the pretax margin is +37.02.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Agree Realty Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 79,592. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 4,898 shares at a rate of $16.25, taking the stock ownership to the 4,898 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Director bought 11,000 for $71.38, making the entire transaction worth $785,180. This insider now owns 268,816 shares in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.44) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +35.38 while generating a return on equity of 3.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.01% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 105.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Agree Realty Corporation’s (ADC) raw stochastic average was set at 54.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.53 in the near term. At $70.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.85.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Key Stats

There are 90,173K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.31 billion. As of now, sales total 429,810 K while income totals 152,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 116,530 K while its last quarter net income were 40,930 K.