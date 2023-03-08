No matter how cynical the overall market is Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) performance over the last week is recorded -6.88%

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock priced at $66.44, down -4.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.6167 and dropped to $63.25 before settling in for the closing price of $66.32. AXSM’s price has ranged from $20.63 to $82.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.80%. With a float of $35.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 383 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.49, operating margin of -351.74, and the pretax margin is -373.99.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 18.47%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -373.99 while generating a return on equity of -298.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.60.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.66 in the near term. At $67.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.76 billion, the company has a total of 43,516K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,040 K while annual income is -187,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,370 K while its latest quarter income was -61,240 K.