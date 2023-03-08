Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) performance over the last week is recorded 2.27%

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) stock priced at $32.89, down -1.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.28 and dropped to $32.415 before settling in for the closing price of $32.88. GIL’s price has ranged from $25.67 to $39.91 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.50%. With a float of $175.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 51000 workers is very important to gauge.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Gildan Activewear Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.11% during the next five years compared to 12.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gildan Activewear Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)

The latest stats from [Gildan Activewear Inc., GIL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was superior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s (GIL) raw stochastic average was set at 80.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.59. The third major resistance level sits at $33.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.69 billion, the company has a total of 179,722K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,240 M while annual income is 541,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 720,020 K while its latest quarter income was 83,900 K.

