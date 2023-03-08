No matter how cynical the overall market is LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) performance over the last week is recorded -7.42%

March 07, 2023, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) trading session started at the price of $4.82, that was 1.28% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.89 and dropped to $4.63 before settling in for the closing price of $4.68. A 52-week range for LFST has been $4.22 – $11.25.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -26.00%. With a float of $317.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5431 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -42.42, and the pretax margin is -49.90.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LifeStance Health Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LifeStance Health Group Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 108,763. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 15,106 shares at a rate of $7.20, taking the stock ownership to the 5,967,991 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 15,106 for $7.49, making the entire transaction worth $113,144. This insider now owns 5,983,097 shares in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -46.02 while generating a return on equity of -23.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

The latest stats from [LifeStance Health Group Inc., LFST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was superior to 0.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) raw stochastic average was set at 12.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.01. The third major resistance level sits at $5.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.36.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Key Stats

There are 375,986K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.69 billion. As of now, sales total 667,510 K while income totals -307,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 217,560 K while its last quarter net income were -37,850 K.