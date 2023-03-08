No matter how cynical the overall market is, Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) performance over the last week is recorded -4.23%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.39, soaring 9.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.97 and dropped to $3.39 before settling in for the closing price of $3.32. Within the past 52 weeks, QUOT’s price has moved between $1.68 and $7.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 13.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.70%. With a float of $87.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1162 employees.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 31,092. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.11, taking the stock ownership to the 146,535 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $45,000. This insider now owns 400,108 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Looking closely at Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 70.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.06. However, in the short run, Quotient Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.93. Second resistance stands at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.77.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 355.30 million based on 96,700K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 288,770 K and income totals -76,510 K. The company made 70,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 320 K in sales during its previous quarter.