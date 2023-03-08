No matter how cynical the overall market is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) performance over the last week is recorded 28.00%

On March 07, 2023, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) opened at $1.57, lower -1.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Price fluctuations for TCRR have ranged from $0.82 to $3.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.70% at the time writing. With a float of $38.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.62 million.

The firm has a total of 105 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 11,682. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 138,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 4,752 for $1.06, making the entire transaction worth $5,042. This insider now owns 109,459 shares in total.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.83) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -38.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., TCRR], we can find that recorded value of 4.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s (TCRR) raw stochastic average was set at 75.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2434, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0028. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9667. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1833.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) Key Stats

There are currently 38,657K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 61.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -99,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -30,594 K.