No matter how cynical the overall market is, Terex Corporation (TEX) performance over the last week is recorded -1.08%

On March 07, 2023, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) opened at $59.34, lower -1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.97 and dropped to $58.41 before settling in for the closing price of $59.40. Price fluctuations for TEX have ranged from $26.64 to $60.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 0.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.00% at the time writing. With a float of $65.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Terex Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 650,137. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company sold 10,832 shares at a rate of $60.02, taking the stock ownership to the 445,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Senior V.P. Human Resources sold 5,000 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,000. This insider now owns 91,240 shares in total.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.13) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.67% during the next five years compared to 30.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Terex Corporation (TEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terex Corporation (TEX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.87 million, its volume of 0.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Terex Corporation’s (TEX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.56 in the near term. At $60.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.44.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Key Stats

There are currently 67,500K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,418 M according to its annual income of 300,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,218 M and its income totaled 174,000 K.