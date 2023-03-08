Now that 89bio Inc.’s volume has hit 1.36 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

March 07, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) trading session started at the price of $13.81, that was -7.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.14 and dropped to $13.05 before settling in for the closing price of $14.05. A 52-week range for ETNB has been $2.00 – $15.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -45.70%. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.25 million.

In an organization with 41 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 89bio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 136,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.60, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,540 for $13.89, making the entire transaction worth $35,281. This insider now owns 58,578 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.8) by $0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -54.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 71.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.50. However, in the short run, 89bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.78. Second resistance stands at $14.51. The third major resistance level sits at $14.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.60.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are 50,561K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 622.18 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -90,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -26,805 K.