Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Now that 89bio Inc.’s volume has hit 1.36 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

March 07, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) trading session started at the price of $13.81, that was -7.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.14 and dropped to $13.05 before settling in for the closing price of $14.05. A 52-week range for ETNB has been $2.00 – $15.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -45.70%. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.25 million.

In an organization with 41 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 89bio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 136,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.60, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,540 for $13.89, making the entire transaction worth $35,281. This insider now owns 58,578 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.8) by $0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -54.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 71.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.50. However, in the short run, 89bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.78. Second resistance stands at $14.51. The third major resistance level sits at $14.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.60.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are 50,561K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 622.18 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -90,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -26,805 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Eaton Corporation plc’s (ETN) performance last week, which was 0.33%.

Steve Mayer -
Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $177.07, down -0.93% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) with a beta value of 1.06 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $39.83, plunging -3.58% from the previous...
Read more

A look at SandRidge Energy Inc.’s (SD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
On March 07, 2023, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) opened at $15.17, lower -2.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.