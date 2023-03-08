Now that Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s volume has hit 0.86 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $38.00, down -1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.75 and dropped to $37.33 before settling in for the closing price of $38.13. Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has traded in a range of $27.77-$73.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.40%. With a float of $69.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 507 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.94, operating margin of -555.61, and the pretax margin is -427.08.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 1,629,747. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 36,152 shares at a rate of $45.08, taking the stock ownership to the 31,277 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,102 for $45.16, making the entire transaction worth $49,763. This insider now owns 31,277 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.56 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.31) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -474.54 while generating a return on equity of -37.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.13, a number that is poised to hit -1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

The latest stats from [Beam Therapeutics Inc., BEAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.01 million was superior to 0.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 14.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.32. The third major resistance level sits at $39.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.63.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.70 billion has total of 72,398K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60,920 K in contrast with the sum of -289,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,040 K and last quarter income was -38,350 K.