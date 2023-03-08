Now that Loews Corporation’s volume has hit 0.91 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $61.22, down -2.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.37 and dropped to $59.71 before settling in for the closing price of $61.33. Over the past 52 weeks, L has traded in a range of $49.36-$68.20.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 0.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.40%. With a float of $194.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.61 million.

In an organization with 12050 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Loews Corporation (L) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Loews Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 38,125. In this transaction Director of this company sold 625 shares at a rate of $61.00, taking the stock ownership to the 19,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 625 for $61.00, making the entire transaction worth $38,125. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Loews Corporation (L) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.03% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Loews Corporation’s (L) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.16

Technical Analysis of Loews Corporation (L)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Loews Corporation’s (L) raw stochastic average was set at 72.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.78. However, in the short run, Loews Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.83. Second resistance stands at $61.93. The third major resistance level sits at $62.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.51.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.96 billion has total of 234,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,044 M in contrast with the sum of 1,012 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,793 M and last quarter income was 364,000 K.