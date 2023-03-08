Search
Sana Meer
Now that Vital Energy Inc.’s volume has hit 0.56 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $54.50, down -2.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.61 and dropped to $52.565 before settling in for the closing price of $54.55. Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has traded in a range of $45.66-$120.86.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 18.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 273.50%. With a float of $15.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 289 employees.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Vital Energy Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 207,412. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,750 shares at a rate of $55.31, taking the stock ownership to the 95,657 shares.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $5.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $6.22) by -$0.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 273.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.49% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vital Energy Inc.’s (VTLE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 37.44, a number that is poised to hit 5.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE)

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.08.

During the past 100 days, Vital Energy Inc.’s (VTLE) raw stochastic average was set at 26.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.22 in the near term. At $55.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.13.

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 866.71 million has total of 17,149K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,921 M in contrast with the sum of 631,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 364,130 K and last quarter income was 118,220 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

