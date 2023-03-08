Old National Bancorp (ONB) 20 Days SMA touches -5.11%: The odds favor the bear

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $17.11, down -2.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.11 and dropped to $16.735 before settling in for the closing price of $17.22. Over the past 52 weeks, ONB has traded in a range of $14.22-$20.19.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.50%. With a float of $289.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.19 million.

The firm has a total of 3967 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Old National Bancorp is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 450,000. In this transaction EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $18.00, taking the stock ownership to the 265,796 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN sold 8,244 for $17.70, making the entire transaction worth $145,919. This insider now owns 189,495 shares in total.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.57) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +24.30 while generating a return on equity of 10.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Old National Bancorp, ONB], we can find that recorded value of 1.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.26. The third major resistance level sits at $17.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.87 billion has total of 292,923K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,854 M in contrast with the sum of 428,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 622,860 K and last quarter income was 200,740 K.