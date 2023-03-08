Open Text Corporation (OTEX) volume exceeds 0.53 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

March 07, 2023, Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) trading session started at the price of $35.24, that was -1.47% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.29 and dropped to $34.685 before settling in for the closing price of $35.26. A 52-week range for OTEX has been $24.91 – $44.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.60%. With a float of $265.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.86, operating margin of +19.81, and the pretax margin is +13.09.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Open Text Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Open Text Corporation is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.05) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +11.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.70% during the next five years compared to -18.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

Looking closely at Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Open Text Corporation’s (OTEX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.28. However, in the short run, Open Text Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.13. Second resistance stands at $35.51. The third major resistance level sits at $35.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.92.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Key Stats

There are 270,463K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.13 billion. As of now, sales total 3,494 M while income totals 397,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 897,440 K while its last quarter net income were 258,490 K.