Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) with a beta value of 1.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $35.76, up 1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.18 and dropped to $35.76 before settling in for the closing price of $35.76. Over the past 52 weeks, PERI has traded in a range of $16.41-$36.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 18.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.70%. With a float of $40.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 420 employees.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Perion Network Ltd. is 36.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.30%.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.59) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Looking closely at Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) raw stochastic average was set at 94.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.91. However, in the short run, Perion Network Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.10. Second resistance stands at $37.85. The third major resistance level sits at $38.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.26.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.60 billion has total of 44,421K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 640,260 K in contrast with the sum of 99,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 209,670 K and last quarter income was 38,680 K.