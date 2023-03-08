Phillips 66 (PSX) is expecting -3.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $105.08, down -1.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.08 and dropped to $102.81 before settling in for the closing price of $106.02. Over the past 52 weeks, PSX has traded in a range of $73.85-$113.53.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 683.90%. With a float of $461.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $471.86 million.

The firm has a total of 13000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,001,938. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,250 shares at a rate of $97.75, taking the stock ownership to the 14,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 600 for $110.68, making the entire transaction worth $66,406. This insider now owns 15,302 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $4.35) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 683.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.30% during the next five years compared to 38.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Phillips 66’s (PSX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.93, a number that is poised to hit 3.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Phillips 66, PSX], we can find that recorded value of 4.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.20.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 61.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $105.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $106.23. The third major resistance level sits at $107.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.14 billion has total of 463,907K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 169,990 M in contrast with the sum of 11,024 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,907 M and last quarter income was 1,884 M.