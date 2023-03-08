Planet Labs PBC (PL) plunged -1.74 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

March 07, 2023, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) trading session started at the price of $4.58, that was -1.74% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.60 and dropped to $4.475 before settling in for the closing price of $4.59. A 52-week range for PL has been $3.70 – $7.51.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.90%. With a float of $241.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $267.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 700 employees.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Planet Labs PBC stocks. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Planet Labs PBC (PL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.58 in the near term. At $4.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.33.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

There are 272,104K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.19 billion. As of now, sales total 131,210 K while income totals -137,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 49,700 K while its last quarter net income were -40,240 K.