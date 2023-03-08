PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) stock priced at $26.14, down -0.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.87 and dropped to $26.00 before settling in for the closing price of $26.25. PRG’s price has ranged from $12.11 to $31.28 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -5.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.30%. With a float of $47.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.00 million.

In an organization with 1692 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 9,857. In this transaction General Counsel and Corp Sec of this company bought 618 shares at a rate of $15.95, taking the stock ownership to the 34,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Innovation Officer-PROG bought 50,000 for $19.25, making the entire transaction worth $962,500. This insider now owns 72,000 shares in total.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.68 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PROG Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, PROG Holdings Inc.’s (PRG) raw stochastic average was set at 93.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.62. However, in the short run, PROG Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.63. Second resistance stands at $27.19. The third major resistance level sits at $27.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.89.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.18 billion, the company has a total of 48,036K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,598 M while annual income is 98,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 612,100 K while its latest quarter income was 36,090 K.