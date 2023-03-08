Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) volume exceeds 1.09 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.37, plunging -1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.3899 and dropped to $7.28 before settling in for the closing price of $7.37. Within the past 52 weeks, PSEC’s price has moved between $6.09 and $8.63.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.60%. With a float of $291.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $399.43 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.49, operating margin of +101.78, and the pretax margin is +83.50.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.12%, while institutional ownership is 8.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 31,909. In this transaction CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of this company bought 4,250 shares at a rate of $7.51, taking the stock ownership to the 58,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $6.55, making the entire transaction worth $13,100. This insider now owns 52,000 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +83.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 2.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Prospect Capital Corporation, PSEC], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.35.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.91 billion based on 399,435K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 710,900 K and income totals 582,580 K. The company made 212,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 72,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.