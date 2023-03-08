Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) with a beta value of 1.70 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) stock priced at $0.54. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5699 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. QNRX’s price has ranged from $0.43 to $28.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.40%. With a float of $10.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.85 million.

The firm has a total of 4 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 1.96%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.94 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -43.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., QNRX], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 280.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 164.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4157, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3587. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5766. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5932. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6165. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5134. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4968.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.60 million, the company has a total of 4,847K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -21,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,030 K.