Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is 19.21% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

March 07, 2023, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) trading session started at the price of $50.22, that was -1.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.605 and dropped to $48.05 before settling in for the closing price of $50.05. A 52-week range for RPD has been $26.49 – $118.25.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 27.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.50%. With a float of $58.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2623 workers is very important to gauge.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rapid7 Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rapid7 Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 1,520,158. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 41,620 shares at a rate of $36.52, taking the stock ownership to the 428,074 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s CEO sold 41,619 for $36.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,526,432. This insider now owns 428,074 shares in total.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

The latest stats from [Rapid7 Inc., RPD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was inferior to 1.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Rapid7 Inc.’s (RPD) raw stochastic average was set at 78.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.93. The third major resistance level sits at $53.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.82. The third support level lies at $45.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Key Stats

There are 60,041K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.87 billion. As of now, sales total 685,080 K while income totals -124,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 184,480 K while its last quarter net income were -11,390 K.