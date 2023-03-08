RBBN (Ribbon Communications Inc.) climbed 7.97 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.15, soaring 7.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.52 and dropped to $4.13 before settling in for the closing price of $4.14. Within the past 52 weeks, RBBN’s price has moved between $2.19 and $4.84.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -296.00%. With a float of $137.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.92 million.

The firm has a total of 3685 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.29, operating margin of -3.81, and the pretax margin is -13.74.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ribbon Communications Inc. is 17.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 4,999,999. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,639,344 shares at a rate of $3.05, taking the stock ownership to the 27,435,739 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,639,344 for $3.05, making the entire transaction worth $4,999,999. This insider now owns 51,594,927 shares in total.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -11.96 while generating a return on equity of -18.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -33.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ribbon Communications Inc., RBBN], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s (RBBN) raw stochastic average was set at 86.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.76. The third major resistance level sits at $5.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.84.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 767.54 million based on 168,123K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 819,760 K and income totals -98,080 K. The company made 233,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.