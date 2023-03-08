Recent developments with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.79 cents.

On March 07, 2023, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) opened at $55.81, lower -1.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.81 and dropped to $54.76 before settling in for the closing price of $55.90. Price fluctuations for CCEP have ranged from $41.80 to $57.63 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 9.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.10% at the time writing. With a float of $289.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 33000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.35, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.71 while generating a return on equity of 19.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.31% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.48 and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

The latest stats from [Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, CCEP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was inferior to 1.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 81.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.25. The third major resistance level sits at $56.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.15. The third support level lies at $53.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

There are currently 456,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,248 M according to its annual income of 1,589 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,794 M and its income totaled 134,000 K.