Recent developments with Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.21 cents.

On March 07, 2023, Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) opened at $3.91, higher 15.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.839 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Price fluctuations for COSM have ranged from $1.69 to $90.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 52.80%. With a float of $8.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cosmos Health Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

The latest stats from [Cosmos Health Inc., COSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.85 million was inferior to 4.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Health Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 358.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.32. The third major resistance level sits at $5.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.46. The third support level lies at $3.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

There are currently 10,590K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.65 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,240 K according to its annual income of -7,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,020 K and its income totaled -1,970 K.