Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.83 cents.

Analyst Insights

On March 07, 2023, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) opened at $21.50, lower -1.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.315 and dropped to $21.11 before settling in for the closing price of $21.73. Price fluctuations for FGEN have ranged from $7.81 to $25.69 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.10% at the time writing. With a float of $86.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.03 million.

In an organization with 592 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FibroGen Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 25,960. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,187 shares at a rate of $21.87, taking the stock ownership to the 172,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,538 for $19.95, making the entire transaction worth $30,683. This insider now owns 295,483 shares in total.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FibroGen Inc. (FGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was better than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, FibroGen Inc.’s (FGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.19. However, in the short run, FibroGen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.07. Second resistance stands at $22.79. The third major resistance level sits at $23.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.38. The third support level lies at $19.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 94,183K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140,730 K according to its annual income of -293,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,370 K and its income totaled -66,180 K.

