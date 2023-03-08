Recent developments with MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.01 cents.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.84, plunging -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.845 and dropped to $10.81 before settling in for the closing price of $10.83. Within the past 52 weeks, MGI’s price has moved between $9.18 and $10.96.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -3.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 180.90%. With a float of $89.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3186 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.37, operating margin of +10.03, and the pretax margin is +3.04.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MoneyGram International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.50% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Trading Performance Indicators

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, MoneyGram International Inc.’s (MGI) raw stochastic average was set at 73.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.83 in the near term. At $10.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.79. The third support level lies at $10.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.05 billion based on 96,626K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,310 M and income totals 34,200 K. The company made 342,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.