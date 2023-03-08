Recent developments with NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.63 cents.

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) stock priced at $10.10, down -4.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.31 and dropped to $9.71 before settling in for the closing price of $10.16. NSTG’s price has ranged from $4.37 to $37.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.10%. With a float of $46.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 703 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.74, operating margin of -112.41, and the pretax margin is -125.12.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 234,746. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 29,161 shares at a rate of $8.05, taking the stock ownership to the 48,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 5,161 for $7.75, making the entire transaction worth $39,998. This insider now owns 269,998 shares in total.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.79 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -125.37 while generating a return on equity of -143.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s (NSTG) raw stochastic average was set at 60.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.13 in the near term. At $10.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.32. The third support level lies at $8.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 433.82 million, the company has a total of 46,791K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 127,260 K while annual income is -159,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,420 K while its latest quarter income was -44,110 K.