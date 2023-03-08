Recent developments with Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.25 cents.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.25, plunging -2.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.33 and dropped to $5.10 before settling in for the closing price of $5.25. Within the past 52 weeks, PGRE’s price has moved between $5.11 and $11.16.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 0.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -76.50%. With a float of $185.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.55 million.

In an organization with 326 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Paramount Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 52,800. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.28, taking the stock ownership to the 321,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President bought 20,000 for $5.19, making the entire transaction worth $103,860. This insider now owns 311,812 shares in total.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.29 million. That was better than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.75. However, in the short run, Paramount Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.27. Second resistance stands at $5.42. The third major resistance level sits at $5.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.96. The third support level lies at $4.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.10 billion based on 216,983K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 740,380 K and income totals -36,400 K. The company made 184,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.