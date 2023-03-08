Recent developments with Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.36 cents.

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) stock priced at $57.99, down -0.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.38 and dropped to $57.17 before settling in for the closing price of $57.90. PFGC’s price has ranged from $38.23 to $63.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 24.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 143.70%. With a float of $152.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.10 million.

In an organization with 35000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.41, operating margin of +0.64, and the pretax margin is +0.33.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Performance Food Group Company is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 28,155. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $56.31, taking the stock ownership to the 153,790 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s insider sold 970 for $59.81, making the entire transaction worth $58,016. This insider now owns 33,196 shares in total.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.22 while generating a return on equity of 4.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.81% during the next five years compared to -4.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Performance Food Group Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Performance Food Group Company’s (PFGC) raw stochastic average was set at 70.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.19. However, in the short run, Performance Food Group Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.18. Second resistance stands at $58.89. The third major resistance level sits at $59.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.47. The third support level lies at $55.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.96 billion, the company has a total of 156,140K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,894 M while annual income is 112,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,899 M while its latest quarter income was 71,100 K.