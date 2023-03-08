Recent developments with PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.17 cents.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $133.25, down -2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $133.80 and dropped to $129.91 before settling in for the closing price of $133.64. Over the past 52 weeks, PPG has traded in a range of $107.06-$138.10.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 3.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.00%. With a float of $234.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.80 million.

In an organization with 52000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of PPG Industries Inc. is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 8,040,427. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 61,867 shares at a rate of $129.96, taking the stock ownership to the 183,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s Sr. VP and General Counsel sold 21,757 for $128.33, making the entire transaction worth $2,791,985. This insider now owns 10,577 shares in total.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.13) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.46% during the next five years compared to -5.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.73 million. That was better than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.39.

During the past 100 days, PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) raw stochastic average was set at 77.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.13. However, in the short run, PPG Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $133.17. Second resistance stands at $135.43. The third major resistance level sits at $137.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.65. The third support level lies at $125.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.20 billion has total of 235,180K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,652 M in contrast with the sum of 1,026 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,185 M and last quarter income was 238,000 K.