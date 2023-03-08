Recent developments with Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.53 cents.

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) stock priced at $14.46, down -0.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.60 and dropped to $14.21 before settling in for the closing price of $14.41. XHR’s price has ranged from $12.48 to $20.36 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -8.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.50%. With a float of $112.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.32 million.

In an organization with 34 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.59, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +6.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 0.73%, while institutional ownership is 89.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 477,202. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $19.09, taking the stock ownership to the 217,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s insider sold 25,000 for $19.09, making the entire transaction worth $477,128. This insider now owns 242,741 shares in total.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.61 while generating a return on equity of 3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was better than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (XHR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.33. However, in the short run, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.55. Second resistance stands at $14.77. The third major resistance level sits at $14.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.99. The third support level lies at $13.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.61 billion, the company has a total of 111,481K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 997,610 K while annual income is 55,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 263,140 K while its latest quarter income was 35,260 K.