ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) volume exceeds 0.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) stock priced at $4.56, down -3.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.64 and dropped to $4.32 before settling in for the closing price of $4.55. RNW’s price has ranged from $4.03 to $8.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -142.40%. With a float of $93.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.89 million.

The firm has a total of 1675 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.80, operating margin of +35.04, and the pretax margin is -20.59.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of ReNew Energy Global Plc is 15.25%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -27.11 while generating a return on equity of -13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ReNew Energy Global Plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ReNew Energy Global Plc, RNW], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s (RNW) raw stochastic average was set at 12.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.77. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.93.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.17 billion, the company has a total of 400,833K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 912,000 K while annual income is -211,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 194,000 K while its latest quarter income was -48,000 K.