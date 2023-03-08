Repligen Corporation (RGEN) plunged -0.41 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $185.78, down -0.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $188.07 and dropped to $184.695 before settling in for the closing price of $185.77. Over the past 52 weeks, RGEN has traded in a range of $137.21-$262.26.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 41.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.80%. With a float of $55.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.54 million.

In an organization with 2025 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.64, operating margin of +25.60, and the pretax margin is +27.34.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Repligen Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 1,129,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,647 shares at a rate of $200.00, taking the stock ownership to the 29,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 for $200.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,000,000. This insider now owns 178,265 shares in total.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +23.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to 46.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Repligen Corporation’s (RGEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 113.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.82.

During the past 100 days, Repligen Corporation’s (RGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 57.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $180.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $187.53. However, in the short run, Repligen Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $187.15. Second resistance stands at $189.30. The third major resistance level sits at $190.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $183.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $182.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $180.40.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.87 billion has total of 55,563K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 801,540 K in contrast with the sum of 185,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 186,760 K and last quarter income was 48,730 K.