Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) plunged -2.04 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

March 07, 2023, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) trading session started at the price of $305.57, that was -2.04% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $305.98 and dropped to $298.79 before settling in for the closing price of $305.56. A 52-week range for ROK has been $190.08 – $307.28.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 4.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -31.20%. With a float of $114.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.80 million.

In an organization with 26000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +16.92, and the pretax margin is +13.84.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rockwell Automation Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 581,142. In this transaction Sr. VP and CFO of this company sold 1,975 shares at a rate of $294.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,757 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Vice President and Treasurer sold 100 for $294.33, making the entire transaction worth $29,433. This insider now owns 452 shares in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.88) by $0.58. This company achieved a net margin of +11.98 while generating a return on equity of 36.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.40% during the next five years compared to 4.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 135.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.23, a number that is poised to hit 2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.49.

During the past 100 days, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) raw stochastic average was set at 90.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $281.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $245.90. However, in the short run, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $303.94. Second resistance stands at $308.56. The third major resistance level sits at $311.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $296.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $294.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $289.56.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Key Stats

There are 114,782K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.67 billion. As of now, sales total 7,760 M while income totals 932,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,981 M while its last quarter net income were 384,000 K.