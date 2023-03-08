RXO Inc. (RXO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.37% last month.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) on March 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.51, soaring 0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.0263 and dropped to $20.39 before settling in for the closing price of $20.59. Within the past 52 weeks, RXO’s price has moved between $14.75 and $25.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 248.80%. With a float of $116.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.64, operating margin of +4.59, and the pretax margin is +2.48.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Trucking industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RXO Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.11%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +1.92 while generating a return on equity of 11.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 248.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

RXO Inc. (RXO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

The latest stats from [RXO Inc., RXO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.91 million was inferior to 1.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.34. The third major resistance level sits at $21.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.06. The third support level lies at $19.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.39 billion based on 116,601K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,796 M and income totals 92,000 K. The company made 1,120 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.