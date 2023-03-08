SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.65% last month.

On March 07, 2023, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) opened at $59.19, lower -1.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.24 and dropped to $57.94 before settling in for the closing price of $59.26. Price fluctuations for SSNC have ranged from $45.25 to $79.06 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 25.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.10% at the time writing. With a float of $219.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $251.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27600 workers is very important to gauge.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 4,577,146. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 73,232 shares at a rate of $62.50, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s President & COO sold 46,700 for $63.06, making the entire transaction worth $2,944,902. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.16) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

The latest stats from [SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.2 million was inferior to 1.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) raw stochastic average was set at 66.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.74. The third major resistance level sits at $60.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.14. The third support level lies at $56.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Key Stats

There are currently 250,722K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,283 M according to its annual income of 650,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,338 M and its income totaled 208,100 K.