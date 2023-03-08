Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.91% last month.

On March 07, 2023, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) opened at $0.53, lower -3.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5365 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Price fluctuations for SDIG have ranged from $0.40 to $11.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -50.70% at the time writing. With a float of $21.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.39, operating margin of -65.77, and the pretax margin is -88.16.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 999,999. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 602,409 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 602,409 shares.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.33) by -$0.94. This company achieved a net margin of -36.27 while generating a return on equity of -9.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s (SDIG) raw stochastic average was set at 15.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5628, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3298. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5296 in the near term. At $0.5513, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5661. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4931, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4783. The third support level lies at $0.4566 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Key Stats

There are currently 51,343K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.51 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,920 K according to its annual income of -11,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,750 K and its income totaled -31,220 K.