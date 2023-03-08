T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) 20 Days SMA touches -4.32%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) stock priced at $114.64, down -2.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.93 and dropped to $110.95 before settling in for the closing price of $114.59. TROW’s price has ranged from $93.53 to $157.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.90%. With a float of $219.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.90 million.

The firm has a total of 7868 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.24, operating margin of +33.91, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,370,749. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 11,969 shares at a rate of $114.52, taking the stock ownership to the 129,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Vice President sold 14,154 for $116.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,652,130. This insider now owns 70,319 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.74 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.45 while generating a return on equity of 17.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T. Rowe Price Group Inc., TROW], we can find that recorded value of 1.39 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.51.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 43.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $116.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.46 billion, the company has a total of 224,399K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,488 M while annual income is 1,558 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,524 M while its latest quarter income was 266,000 K.