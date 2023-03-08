Telefonica S.A. (TEF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.31% last month.

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) stock priced at $4.20, down -2.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $4.10 before settling in for the closing price of $4.20. TEF’s price has ranged from $3.10 to $5.23 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -5.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -77.20%. With a float of $5.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.70 billion.

In an organization with 103651 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telefonica S.A. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.90% during the next five years compared to -8.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Telefonica S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33 and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) raw stochastic average was set at 90.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.04. However, in the short run, Telefonica S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.17. Second resistance stands at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.04. The third support level lies at $3.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.69 billion, the company has a total of 5,775,238K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,137 M while annual income is 2,119 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,475 M while its latest quarter income was 522,660 K.