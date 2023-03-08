Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) is 4.45% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $104.59, down -0.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.03 and dropped to $104.23 before settling in for the closing price of $104.86. Over the past 52 weeks, TXRH has traded in a range of $68.58-$107.31.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 12.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.50%. With a float of $66.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 82000 workers is very important to gauge.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 230,006. In this transaction PRESIDENT of this company sold 2,215 shares at a rate of $103.84, taking the stock ownership to the 13,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 4,500 for $104.74, making the entire transaction worth $471,330. This insider now owns 13,362 shares in total.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.89) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.77% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s (TXRH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

The latest stats from [Texas Roadhouse Inc., TXRH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.74 million was inferior to 0.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.36.

During the past 100 days, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s (TXRH) raw stochastic average was set at 83.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $105.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $106.73. The third major resistance level sits at $107.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.13. The third support level lies at $102.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.02 billion has total of 67,018K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,015 M in contrast with the sum of 269,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,010 M and last quarter income was 59,870 K.