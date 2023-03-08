The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) kicked off at the price of $17.00: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) kicked off on March 07, 2023, at the price of $17.44, down -2.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.52 and dropped to $16.94 before settling in for the closing price of $17.48. Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has traded in a range of $15.19-$35.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -4.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.10%. With a float of $88.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3078 employees.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 468,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $18.75, taking the stock ownership to the 222,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $18.90, making the entire transaction worth $472,620. This insider now owns 247,493 shares in total.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.60% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s (HAIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

Looking closely at The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s (HAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.21. However, in the short run, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.37. Second resistance stands at $17.73. The third major resistance level sits at $17.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.21.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.51 billion has total of 89,417K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,892 M in contrast with the sum of 77,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 454,210 K and last quarter income was 10,970 K.