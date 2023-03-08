Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) average volume reaches $1.38M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On March 07, 2023, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) opened at $23.69, lower -2.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.74 and dropped to $22.97 before settling in for the closing price of $23.72. Price fluctuations for MODG have ranged from $16.80 to $25.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 29.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 235.10% at the time writing. With a float of $152.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.08, operating margin of +7.31, and the pretax margin is +3.55.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 586,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $23.45, taking the stock ownership to the 569,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 6,438 for $23.30, making the entire transaction worth $150,005. This insider now owns 56,012 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +3.95 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.48 million, its volume of 1.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 67.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.52 in the near term. At $24.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.98.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

There are currently 185,301K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,996 M according to its annual income of 157,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 851,300 K and its income totaled -72,700 K.