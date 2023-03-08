uniQure N.V. (QURE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.86 million

A new trading day began on March 07, 2023, with uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) stock priced at $20.85, up 2.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.48 and dropped to $20.68 before settling in for the closing price of $20.85. QURE’s price has ranged from $12.52 to $28.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 52.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -138.60%. With a float of $43.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.90 million.

The firm has a total of 501 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of uniQure N.V. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 104,939. In this transaction CEO, Managing Director of this company sold 5,021 shares at a rate of $20.90, taking the stock ownership to the 471,264 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Director sold 1,431 for $21.16, making the entire transaction worth $30,280. This insider now owns 42,197 shares in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are uniQure N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [uniQure N.V., QURE], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, uniQure N.V.’s (QURE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.96. The third major resistance level sits at $22.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.04.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.02 billion, the company has a total of 46,982K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 106,480 K while annual income is -126,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 102,750 K while its latest quarter income was 6,810 K.