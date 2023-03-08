United Rentals Inc. (URI) soared 0.16 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On March 07, 2023, United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) opened at $476.69, higher 0.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $481.00 and dropped to $474.655 before settling in for the closing price of $475.02. Price fluctuations for URI have ranged from $230.54 to $481.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 11.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.80% at the time writing. With a float of $68.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.79, operating margin of +27.76, and the pretax margin is +24.07.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Rentals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 5,842,415. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 13,392 shares at a rate of $436.26, taking the stock ownership to the 19,229 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer sold 4,761 for $434.56, making the entire transaction worth $2,068,946. This insider now owns 15,942 shares in total.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $10.38) by -$0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +18.08 while generating a return on equity of 32.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.59% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Rentals Inc. (URI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.75, a number that is poised to hit 7.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 44.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.02.

During the past 100 days, United Rentals Inc.’s (URI) raw stochastic average was set at 97.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $419.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $330.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $479.62 in the near term. At $483.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $485.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $473.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $470.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $466.93.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Key Stats

There are currently 69,308K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,642 M according to its annual income of 2,105 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,296 M and its income totaled 639,000 K.