Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) 20 Days SMA touches -6.75%: The odds favor the bear

March 07, 2023, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) trading session started at the price of $1.06, that was -0.93% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. A 52-week range for URG has been $0.95 – $1.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -30.20%. With a float of $207.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.84 million.

The firm has a total of 10 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71431.25, operating margin of -104731.25, and the pretax margin is -143362.50.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ur-Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 2.91%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 31,367. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,500 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 63,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Director sold 175,500 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $224,535. This insider now owns 63,366 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -143362.50 while generating a return on equity of -43.88.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14468.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ur-Energy Inc., URG], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 9.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1920, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2006. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0233.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

There are 264,702K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 274.89 million. As of now, sales total 20 K while income totals -22,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -4,960 K.